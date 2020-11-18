Ferran Torres scored his first hat trick as “Spain deals Germany’s heaviest defeat”

Spain inflicted Germany’s its worst defeat in a 6-0 ruthless match on Wednesday, to advance to the final four of UEFA’S National League. Spain joined France in the four-team Nations League finals.

Spain’s Striker Ferran Torres scored a hat trick to guide Spain to the momentous victory in the knock-out match in group 4.

Spain and France will be joined by either Denmark or Belgium from Group A2 and Italy, the Netherlands or Poland from Group A1.

Spain dominated the game from the off – having 70% possession and 23 shots – but it was 20-year-old Torres who was the star of the show. His fast reaction, intelligent movement and the determination for a goal has impressed in the beginning of the season, and his performance here fueled the idea that Manchester City may have got a bargain after only investing an initial £20m for his services.

Source: BBC Sport

