Finland beat world champions France

Brentford striker Marcus Forss scored as Finland claimed a famous win over world champions France in Paris.

Forss and fellow debutant Onni Valakari struck twice in the space of three first-half minutes to stun the hosts.

France included Manchester United’s Paul Pogba, Everton’s Lucas Digne and Olivier Giroud of Chelsea.

But Finland, 55th in Fifa’s world rankings, secured a first victory over Les Bleus, and have now won their past three matches.

Forss, who spent part of last season on loan at League One AFC Wimbledon, opened the scoring in the Stade de France after a mistake by Tottenham’s Moussa Sissoko.

Valakari, who plays his club football in Cyprus for Pafos, doubled the away side’s lead with a stunning effort after being left to stroll towards goal.

France sent on forwards Antoine Griezmann and Anthony Martial, and midfielder N’Golo Kante, to try to rescue the friendly match.

But Finland were well organised and their players celebrated on the pitch after the final whistle.

Source: BBC Sport

