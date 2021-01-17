Frank Lampard ‘not blown away’ with win against Fullham

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard says his side “can’t think everything is solved” after laboring their way to a second Premier League win in seven games against 10-man Fulham.

Antonee Robinson was sent off late in the first half for Fulham for a dangerous tackle on Cesar Azpilicueta.

Mason Mount – who earlier hit the bar – proved the match-winner with a half-volley after Alphonse Areola flapped at Ben Chilwell’s cross.

Ten different players had shots for Chelsea, but they were wasteful in front of goal.

“A month ago we were flying high, but since then we’ve struggled,” Lampard told BBC Sport. “It’s a challenge even a man down.

“Maybe a bit that’s normal in football, but every team are having phases of form. Within that, you get individuals short of form. We’ve got talent at the top end and it’s my job to sort that out.

“Perfection is not an easy thing to get. I won’t say I was blown away by the performance. There were lots of bits I was happy with, but we won’t get too ahead of ourselves.”

The win takes Chelsea up to seventh, while Fulham – who had drawn their previous five league games – are four points from safety.

Source: Sky Sports

