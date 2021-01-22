Goalkeeper scores for Eibar but Luis Suárez double gives victory to Atletico

Luis Suarez double sent Atletico Madrid seven points clear in La Liga after goalkeeper Marko Dmitrovic had given Eibar the lead.

Marko Dmitrović taking on a penalty shot for the first time for his club, scored his first career goal.

Suarez then netted the winner with a “Panenka” penalty in the 89th minute.

Dmitrovic was denied the opportunity to try to rescue his side a point when Eibar had a penalty rejected in injury time.

as they appealed in vain for a handball against Atleti’s Stefan Savic.

The Serbian goalkeeper was the 4th player to take a penalty for Eibar in La Liga this season. Before he stepped up, they had missed three out of five penalties, including their previous two.

It is a big win for Diego Simeone’s side who now have a strong grip on the title race in Spain.

As well as a seven-point advantage on second-placed Real Madrid the dominating champions, and a 10-point lead over Barcelona, they have a game in hand on both.

Suarez who joined the club after being released by Barca in the summer has played a huge role in helping them achieve this.

With Thursday’s two goals taking him to 11 for the season levelling with Lionel Messi.

Source: bbc

comments