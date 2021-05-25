Juventus’ Champions league hopes in jeopardy after late defeat at Atalanta

Ruslan Malinovsky’s 86th-minute sidetrack shot flew past a wrong-footed Wojciech Szczesny to win it for the home side, who over-leaped Juventus into third place in last month’s Serie A match. Atalanta are two points behind second-placed AC Milan, who beat Genoa 2-1. Andrea Pirlo’s Juventus are fourth, two points above fifth-placed Napoli.
Napoli could have knocked Juventus out of the top four in Sunday’s late game but they were held to a 1-1 draw by leaders Inter. The top four in Serie A will qualify for next season’s Champions League. Without the injured Cristiano Ronaldo, Juventus were struggling trying to break down their hosts and Alvaro Morata lacked composure with two presentable chances.