Kai Havertz ‘stepped up’ for Chelsea

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel praised forward Kai Havertz after his fellow German played a vital role in the Blues’ victory over top-four rivals Everton.

His shot was turned in for an own goal by Ben Godfrey for the opener before the Germany international won a penalty, which Jorginho converted, to maintain Tuchel’s unbeaten record as Chelsea boss.

Havertz, 21, moved to London in a £71m transfer from Bayer Leverkusen in September but has only scored one Premier League goal and was making his first start since 27 January.

“I am very pleased with Kai. It was the trust we gave him and he used that trust,” said Tuchel, who has not lost in 11 games in charge since replacing the sacked Frank Lampard in January.

“He has all the ability to be a dominant figure in [attack] and he stepped up.

“There is no doubt about his quality, his talent and his character.”

Havertz also had a goal disallowed for a handball and Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, who had conceded the penalty, made a number of saves to deny Chelsea a bigger winning margin.

Source: BBC Sports

comments