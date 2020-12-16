Karim Benzema sends Real Madrid at top of La Liga

Karim Benzema scored twice as Real Madrid defeats Athletic Bilbao to move level on points at the top of La Liga.

Athletic’s Raul Garcia was sent off to the bench after two bookings for fouls on Toni Kroos. Who put Real Madrid ahead with a first-time drive before the break.

Ander Capa equalized for Athletic at the second attempt after he had a shot saved by Thibaut Courtois.

Benzema scored twice to win the game for Real Madrid heading in and then drilling an injury-time second.

Real have now won four games in a row in all competitions as they continue to turn their season around.

Real Sociedad, Atletico Madrid, and Real Madrid are all on the equal score of 26 points at the top of La Liga.

FC Barcelona who are nine points behind the trio, host Real Sociedad on Wednesday.

Source: Bbc.com/sport

