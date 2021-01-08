Karim Benzema to face trial for involvement in attempted blackmail scandal

Karim Benzema will face trial for his involvement in an attempted blackmail case linked to a sex tape featuring a former France team-mate.

Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema is accused of paying individuals to extort money from Mathieu Valbuena by threatening to make the video public in 2015.

The 33-year-old French striker argues that a police officer used sneaky methods to lure him into this affair.

French prosecutors declared Karim Benzema would face trial on Thursday, reported the AFP News Agency.

AFP also quoted Benzema’s lawyer Sylvain Cormier, as saying he was not shocked the matter was going to trial, but that the verdict was “as absurd as it was predictable”.

Benzema has scored 261 goals for Real Madrid since joining the Spanish side in 2009.

He and Valbuena were international team-mates at the time of the affair and were in the France squad for the 2014 World Cup.

Mathieu Valbuena was playing for Lyon at the time but now with Greek side Olympiakos.

Source: www.bbc.com

