Leicester top of premier league after dominant win over Chelsea

James Maddison has scored in each of his last three Leicester games. Photo: Getty Images

Leicester City climbed to the top of the Premier League and built the pressure on struggling Chelsea manager Frank Lampard with an extraordinary victory at The King Power Stadium.

The Foxes knew a win would see them overhaul Manchester United after only six minutes when Wilfred Ndidi shot in off the inside of the post from 20 yards.

The Foxes have demonstrated immovable when they have gone ahead this season with the 2-0 win over Chelsea. The 12th time in 12 league games this season they have claimed three points after going ahead.

No-one should have been surprised that they closed out the win that took them top ahead of Manchester United at the halfway point in their season.

Frank Lampard’s misery grew stronger as Leicester City burst clear to add a second four minutes before the break.

James Maddison mopping a cool finish past Chelsea keeper Edouard Mendy on the half-volley from Marc Albrighton’s pass.

Source: BBC

