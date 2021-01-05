Liverpool lose at Southampton

Liverpool’s Premier League title defense suffered a drawback as they fell to defeat at Southampton on Monday.

Danny Ings’ magnificent second-minute lob over Reds goalkeeper Alisson from a James Ward-Prowse free-kick, ended the contest against his former club.

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool side, for whom this was a second league loss of the season, remain top of the table on goal difference but have taken only two points from the last nine available.

Both Manchester United and Manchester City will leapfrog the supreme champions if they win their games in hand.

Southampton’s first win in five Premier League games sees them climb to the sixth rank and brought an emotional response from manager Ralph Hasenhuttl.

The hosts were good value for their victory forcing the movement early on against an unfamiliar Reds backline containing Jordan Henderson.

Then defending resolutely as the visitors poured forward after the break.

While Liverpool can point to the huge void at the heart of their defense and several injured stars.

It should also be recognized that Southampton began this contest without several key players.

Goalkeeper Alex McCarthy’s positive coronavirus test meant Fraser Forster came in for a first Premier League home appearance since December 2017.

Matches stats

West Ham vs Everton 1-0

Man United vs Aston Villa 2-0

Tottenham vs Leeds United 3-0

Crystal Palace vs Sheffield United 2-0

Brighton vs Wolves 3-0

Arsenal vs West Brom 4-0

Leicester City vs Newcastle 2-0

Man. City vs Chelsea 3-1

Southampton vs Liverpool 1-0

Source: www.bbc.com

