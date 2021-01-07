Man city defeat Man Utd to reach EFL final

Manchester City beat Manchester United to reach the Carabao Cup final and will now face Tottenham at Wembley.

Second-half goals from Fernandinho and John Stones secured their progress as City cut loose after the first period in which both sides had goals denied.

Stones revealed poor United players defending when he nudged home Phil Foden’s free-kick from close range five minutes after the restart.

Pep Guardiola’s side appeared the more likely shooters afterward, despite United’s increasing concern.

When Anthony Martial and Aaron Wan-Bissaka could only combine to clear a corner to the edge of their own box Fernandinho drilled a first-time volley into the lower corner from 20 yards.

Man City will match Liverpool’s winning record in the League four consecutive times if they beat Jose Mourinho’s Spurs on Sunday, 25 April.

Disappointing times for Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, whose side have lost four cup semi-finals in the past 12 months.

Source: www.bbc.com

