Manchester United go second after Marcus Rashford sinks Wolves

Marcus Rashford’s diverted stoppage-time shot gave Manchester United a cutting victory over Wolves.

It ensured Ole Gunnar Solskjær’s side start 2021 second in the Premier League. The encounter was the sides’ fourth meeting of 2020. And appeared designed to end in a third goalless draw.

But United showed a spirit that is beginning to characterize Solskjær’s team. Rashford capping a remarkable personal year by sealing the win after the tireless Bruno Fernandes played him in with a divine pass.

Tuesday’s game seemed destined to be a draw when Rashford took possession on the edge of the area, near to the goal-line.

Manchester United 1-0 Wolves

Afterward, the delighted manager played down the idea of United being title challengers despite being only 2 points behind Liverpool.

