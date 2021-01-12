Manchester United to host Liverpool in fourth round

Premier League competitors Manchester United and Liverpool will meet at Old Trafford in the 4th round of the FA Cup later this month.
Non-league Chorley will host Premier League Wolverhampton Wanderers after beating a depleted Derby County in the third round.
League Two Cheltenham Town are set to welcome Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City to Whaddon Road.
The 4th round ties will be played the weekend of 23-24 January.
Crawley Town, who celebrated a famous 3-0 triumph over Leeds United on Sunday, will travel to Championship side Bournemouth in the next round.
Tottenham Hotspur will face Wycombe Wanderers at Adams Park, while Fulham takes on Burnley in an all-Premier League tie.
Chorley would face 14-time winners Arsenal in the fifth round if the National League North side defeats Wolves and the Gunners beat either Southampton or Shrewsbury.
David Moyes could return to former club Manchester United in the last 16 if West Ham beat League One Doncaster Rovers and United seal victory over Liverpool in the fourth round.
The fifth-round ties will be played 9-11 February.
FA Cup fourth-round draw
Cheltenham Town v Manchester City
Bournemouth v Crawley Town
Swansea City v Nottingham Forest
Manchester United v Liverpool
Southampton/Shrewsbury v Arsenal
Barnsley v Norwich
Chorley v Wolves
Millwall v Bristol City
Brighton v Blackpool
Wycombe v Tottenham
Fulham v Burnley
Sheffield United v Plymouth
Chelsea v Luton
West Ham v Doncaster
Brentford v Leicester
Everton v Sheffield Wednesday
FA Cup fifth-round draw
Fulham/Burnley v Bournemouth/Crawley Town
Manchester United/Liverpool v West Ham or Doncaster
Sheffield United/Plymouth v Millwall/Bristol City
Chorley/Wolves v Southampton/Shrewsbury or Arsenal
Barnsley/Norwich v Chelsea/Luton Town
Everton/Sheffield Wednesday v Wycombe/Tottenham
Swansea City/Nottingham Forest v Cheltenham Town/Manchester City
Brentford/Leicester v Brighton/Blackpool
Source: BBC Sports