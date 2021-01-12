Manchester United to host Liverpool in fourth round

Premier League competitors Manchester United and Liverpool will meet at Old Trafford in the 4th round of the FA Cup later this month.

Non-league Chorley will host Premier League Wolverhampton Wanderers after beating a depleted Derby County in the third round.

League Two Cheltenham Town are set to welcome Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City to Whaddon Road.

The 4th round ties will be played the weekend of 23-24 January.

Crawley Town, who celebrated a famous 3-0 triumph over Leeds United on Sunday, will travel to Championship side Bournemouth in the next round.

Tottenham Hotspur will face Wycombe Wanderers at Adams Park, while Fulham takes on Burnley in an all-Premier League tie.

Chorley would face 14-time winners Arsenal in the fifth round if the National League North side defeats Wolves and the Gunners beat either Southampton or Shrewsbury.

David Moyes could return to former club Manchester United in the last 16 if West Ham beat League One Doncaster Rovers and United seal victory over Liverpool in the fourth round.

The fifth-round ties will be played 9-11 February.

FA Cup fourth-round draw

Cheltenham Town v Manchester City

Bournemouth v Crawley Town

Swansea City v Nottingham Forest

Manchester United v Liverpool

Southampton/Shrewsbury v Arsenal

Barnsley v Norwich

Chorley v Wolves

Millwall v Bristol City

Brighton v Blackpool

Wycombe v Tottenham

Fulham v Burnley

Sheffield United v Plymouth

Chelsea v Luton

West Ham v Doncaster

Brentford v Leicester

Everton v Sheffield Wednesday

FA Cup fifth-round draw

Fulham/Burnley v Bournemouth/Crawley Town

Manchester United/Liverpool v West Ham or Doncaster

Sheffield United/Plymouth v Millwall/Bristol City

Chorley/Wolves v Southampton/Shrewsbury or Arsenal

Barnsley/Norwich v Chelsea/Luton Town

Everton/Sheffield Wednesday v Wycombe/Tottenham

Swansea City/Nottingham Forest v Cheltenham Town/Manchester City

Brentford/Leicester v Brighton/Blackpool

