Marcus Rashford scored twice as Man Utd plays excellent Sheff Utd

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said his team played “brilliant football” as they moved to sixth in the Premier League.

Manchester came with a comeback victory over bottom club Sheffield United. Marcus Rashford’s double secured their perfect away record in the Premier League.

United remains on a decent run of form in the league especially far from home, having won all their domestic games away from Old Trafford this season.

Now holding a 10th away in on the bounce in the league. With a draw for Man City this midweek and defeats for Tottenham, Chelsea, and Leicester.

five minutes in, forward Oliver Burke blocked goalkeeper Dean Henderson’s clearance allowing David McGoldrick to tap in. Rashford leveled after 26 minutes, his powerful strike from Victor Lindelof’s through ball gives no chance to the goalkeeper.

Anthony Martial scored goal drought by obtaining Paul Pogba’s pass and beating Ramsdale at the 2nd attempt.

17th December all the premier league scores:

Arsenal 1-1 Southampton

Leicester City 0-2 Everton

leeds United 5-2 Newcastle

Fullham 0-0 Brighton

Liverpool 2-1 Tottenham

West Ham 1-1 Crytal Palace

Source: www.bbc.com/sport

