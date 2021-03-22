Messi celebrates record Barca appearance with two goals

Lionel Messi celebrates a record-breaking 768th appearance for Barcelona with two goals as the Spanish thrashed Real Sociedad 6-1 in La Liga.

Messi moved one game clear of former midfielder Xavi’s total as Barca closed the gap on leaders Atletico Madrid to four points.

Antoine Greizmann opened the scoring, Sergio Dest scored twice and Ousmane Dembele also found the net.

Messi has now scored 23 league goals so far this season.

At 5-0 down, Ander Barrenetxea did manage to find a consolation goal for Sociedad with arguably the strike of the night, but it was too late to stage a fightback at the Anoeta Stadium.

Messi did not disappoint in his history-making night, showing the same energy and determination he had done throughout his career for the Catalan club.

Source: BBC Sports

