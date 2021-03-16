Messi scores two as he equals Xavi’s apperance record

Lionel Messi scored twice and made another on the day he equalled Xavi’s record for most Barcelona appearances.

Messi was playing for Barca for the 767th time and his curled double, along with goals from Antoine Griezmann and Oscar Mingueza, helped his side to a determining win over struggling Huesca.

Rafa Mir scored a controversial penalty for Huesca at the end of the first half, but Barcelona cruised to victory.

They move second in La Liga, four points behind leaders Atletico Madrid.

The 33-year-old Argentina striker has won La Liga 10 times and the Champion League on four occasions among 34 trophies since he made his competitive debut as a substitute in a 1-0 away derby win against Espanyol on 16 October 2004.

Source: BBC Sports

comments