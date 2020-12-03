Neymar – Man of the hour hangs Man Utd by the thread

Manchester United’s Champions League campaign is hanging in the balance as two goals from Neymar helped Paris St-Germain secure victory on Wednesday’s match at Old Trafford.

Marcus Rashford had cancelled out the Brazilian’s early opener with his third goal in four games against the French outfit.

But Marquinos’ excellent second-half finish put the visitors back in front and after United midfielder Fred had been sent off for a foul on Ander Herrera, Neymar tapped home his 38th Champions League goal.

The result leaves United level with PSG and RB Leipzig on nine points in Group H and knowing they need a draw away to the German side next Tuesday to progress to the last 16.

Source: BBC Sport

comments