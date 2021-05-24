Online abuse: Premier league move for social media blackout in May

The Premier League is planning a social media boycott in May in response to unrelenting online abuse of players. Reported by Daily Mail, the proposal from May 1 – 3 is for clubs to boycott online media for 24 hours around their games, while the league will go silent for all three days.

It comes amid an increase in incidents of players receiving racist abuse. Premier League clubs have been asked to confirm their support for the blackout by 14:00 GMT on Monday.

Championship sides Birmingham City and Swansea and Scottish champions Rangers recently had also held week-long boycotts. Anti-discrimination charity “Kick It Out” has said it would back a Premier League-wide boycott and some Premier League managers have supported the move.

