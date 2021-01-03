Real Madrid beats Celta Vigo to reach the top of La Liga

Real Madrid went top of La Liga with a satisfying win against in-form Celta Vigo at the Bernabeu.

The visitors arrived in Madrid unbeaten since 21 November but were behind after six minutes when Lucas Vazquez headed home Marco Asensio’s cross.

Celta, who lost La Liga top scorer Iago Aspas to injury early in the second half, rarely posed a threat.

Asensio got on the scoresheet himself in the second half when he sidefooted in from Casemiro’s pass.

Victory lifted Real Madrid one point clear of Atletico Madrid at the top of the table, although Diego Simeone’s side have three games in hand and travel to Alaves on Sunday.

Source: BBC Sports

comments