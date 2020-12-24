Real Madrid level on points with Atletico

Goals from Karim Benzema and Casemiro gave Real Madrid a win over Granada to take them level on points with leaders Atletico Madrid.

Real took the edge when Casemiro headed in from Marco Asensio’s cross from the left. Benzema guaranteed the victory in second-half time with a low strike from 20 yards out.

Granada’s best opportunity fell to Antonio Puertas but he shot over early on. That possibility came after only 28 seconds after Real had kicked off.

Raphael Varane lost possession and ex-Tottenham striker Roberto Soldado set up Puertas but he fired wastefully over.

The one negative from Real Madrid’s side was a first-half injury to Rodrygo. That saw the Brazilian winger carried off on a stretcher with a hamstring injury.

This was their sixth consecutive win in all competitions and their fifth in a row in La Liga to join leaders Atletico on 32 points. Real Madrid has played two games more than their city rivals.

Source: www.bbc.com

