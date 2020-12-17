Roberto Firmino puts Liverpool clear at the top of Premier League

Roberto Firmino’s last-second header broke Tottenham’s unreasonable resistance at Anfield and sent Liverpool to the top of the Premier League table.

An exciting encounter looked set to end in a stalemate before the game entering the end time.

Firmino rose to flash a header high past Spurs keeper Hugo Lloris from Andrew Robertson the corner.

Spurs barely left their own half but attacked with a counter punch seven minutes later when Son Heung-min outwitted past Alisson.

The visitors created just one shot on the Liverpool goal in the first half but it was all they needed Heung-min Son finishing in incisive fashion to draw Spurs level before the interval.

Spurs had the better chances in the second half with Steven Bergwijn firing then hitting a post and Harry Kane heading over at point-black-range.

Manager Jose Mourinho was left to grieve those missed opportunities as Liverpool surge ended with Firmino’s header to send the defending champions three points clear at the top.

Source: Bbc

