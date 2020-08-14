“Sansara Cup II set for August 17th”

The second edition of the Sansara Cup is set for the Hua Hin International School on August 17th. The three schools from the surrounding area will all be represented.

Nong Hieng School, who won the inaugural Sansara Cup last year, and Wang Bost School will both return. There will also be a team of students from the Hua Hin International School (HHIS).

The format will be the same as the last tournament with each team playing four matches in a league format.

Black Mountain Head Coach Gary Stevens is looking forwards to seeing the schools play each other,

“The last Sansara Cup was great fun. There was some really good football played and with all the schools coming from the local area the players really enjoyed playing against some old friends and making new friends at the same time,” said the former England defender.

Sansara General Manager Hans Van Steertegem sees this as part of his project’s community outreach,

“We really want to support the local community and are proud to sponsor this school football competition. It brings the three schools from the area surrounding Sansara together and is a chance for children from the area to use the fantastic facilities at the Hua Hin International School,” he said.

For more information about Sansara visit: www.sansara.asia

For more information about football tournaments in Hua Hin visit: www.huahinfootball.com

comments