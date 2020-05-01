Sergio Aguero: Players ‘scared’ about Premier League return

Players are “scared” about the prospect of returning to action amid the coronavirus pandemic, says Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero.

The Premier League is hoping to resume the season on 8 June, which would require players to be be back in full training by 18 May.

Top-flight clubs will meet on Friday to discuss options for the restart.

“The majority of players are scared because they have children and families,” said 31-year-old Aguero.

“They’re saying that there are people that have it and don’t have any symptoms but still infect you. That’s why I am here at home. Maybe I have the illness and I don’t even know.”

The Premier League has been suspended since 13 March because of coronavirus but all clubs remain committed to playing this season’s 92 remaining fixtures.

All games are expected to be held behind closed doors and the league is considering making some available on free-to-air TV.

Aguero said he and his team-mates, will be “quite nervous and extra careful” when they return to work.

If training is resumed before social distancing rules are relaxed, BBC Sport understands players will be tested for coronavirus twice a week and would be screened for symptoms every day.

All tests would be carried out by health professionals at a drive-through NHS testing facility that each club would have access to.

Training grounds will be optimised for social distancing and high hygiene levels. In addition:

Players must arrive at training grounds in kit and wear masks at all times.

They must not shower or eat on the premises. If clubs want to provide players with food, it must be delivered as a takeaway to players’ cars.

Only essential medical treatment would be allowed, with all medical staff in full PPE.

All meetings and reviews must take place virtually and off-site.

Source: BBC Sport

