Slovakia beats Northern Ireland for a safe spot at EURO

Northern Ireland’s lost hope for Euro 2020 as Slovakia scored 2-1 into extra time to win their play-off final.

The home side had equalised in an embarrassing style when defender Milan Skriniar put the ball into his own net with two minutes of normal time left to cancel out Juraj Kucka’s early opener.

Substitute Kyle Lafferty then nearly put Northern Ireland into the lead when his long-range strike hit the post on the final minute.

Decisively, the game went to extra time and Michal Duris made converted an amazing ricochet to score Slovakia’s winning goal in the 110th minute.

The win takes Slovakia though to their second consecutive Euro finals.

