SPS Mini League XI set for February 28th

After a three month hiatus due to Covid-19 the longest running children’s football tournament in Hua Hin returns this month. The SPS Mini League XI is set for Midfield Soccer in February 28th and will feature five Under 12 teams.

As normal Black Mountain, Hua Hin City and SS will all be in action. They will be joined by Football Nursery and Shark Boy (formerly known as Pak Nam Pran).

Each side faces the other once during the course of a single morning. This means every team gets to play against four different opponents, giving the children valuable competitive experience.

There are trophies for the top three teams and Spencer Wray, CEO of Spencer’s Property Services (SPS), said, “Having been stuck at home for most of January it’s fantastic for these children to be back on the football pitch again. These events are always played in a good spirit and we at SPS Property Services are proud to support them.”

Also in attendance will be former England and Tottenham defender Gary Stevens. He’s also excited to see competitive football coming back to Hua Hin, “I’ve really enjoyed coaching the Under 12 team at Black Mountain these last few weeks and it will be great to give the players a taste of competitive action. Playing against so many different teams will be a valuable experience which will help all the players involved to improve and develop.”

For more information about football tournaments in Hua Hin visit www.huahinfootball.com

For more information about SPS visit: www.spshuahin.com

