Tammy Abraham scores twice as Chelsea defeats Hammers

Tammy Abraham scored twice as Chelsea ended their current mini-slump by beating West Ham United to move up to fifth in the Premier League.

Back-to-back defeats had seen the Blues slide down the table but they made the ideal start on Monday as Thiago Silva powered a brilliant header in the 10th minute.

Timo Werner spurned a couple of good opportunities to add to the hosts’ lead but he played his part in his side’s second 12 minutes from time as his scuffed shot was turned in by Abraham.

The Chelsea striker back in the side in place of Olivier Giroud then scored another barely two minutes later.

When he was in the right place to pick up the loose ball and curl home after Christian Pulisic had missed a simple header from a cross.

Victory means Chelsea have 25 points one behind fourth-placed Everton. While West Ham remain 10th on 21 points.

Chelsea started this month being talked about as potential title contenders.

They had topped the table after a win over Leeds but losses to Everton. Wolves had left them in eighth and desperate to rediscover their early season form.

Source: www.bbc.com

