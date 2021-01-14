Tottenham Hotspur vs Fullham a hard-fought draw

Ivan Cavaleiro scored a late header to earn Premier League strugglers Fulham a neck and neck draw against Tottenham in their recklessly rearranged London derby.

The Portuguese forward’s finish eliminated Harry Kane’s first-half diving header and came just moments after Son Heung-min hit the post in quest of Spurs’ second.

Cavaleiro sealed an extraordinary turnaround for a side whose manager Scott Parker said it was “infamous” to be given just two days’ notice to face Jose Mourinho’s men after Spurs’ match at Aston Villa was suspended because of a Covid-19 outbreak in the Villa camp.

Tottenham boss Mourinho had little compassion for the visitors as the derby itself was a replaced fixture, having been called off three hours before kick-off when originally scheduled on 30 December.

For all the complexities surrounding the fixture, the heat from two sides at opposite ends of the table was high at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

with Fulham’s fifth successive league draw a valuable point in their efforts to evade the relegation zone.

Source: BBC

