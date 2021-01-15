UEFA Champions League round of 16 draw

Kayes Nihon
15

The Champions League is the most prominent club competition in the world of football and in Thailand it has a massive following and love for the English Premier League.

The UEFA Champions League round of 16 draw has been made and below are the teams that will compete for the title:

16 February & 10 March
Leipzig (GER) vs Liverpool (ENG)
Barcelona (ESP) vs Paris (FRA)

17 February & 9 March
Porto (POR) vs Juventus (ITA)
Sevilla (ESP) vs Borussia Dortmund (GER)

23 February & 17 March
Lazio (ITA) vs Bayern (GER)
Atlético (ESP) vs Chelsea (ENG)

24 February & 16 March
Borussia Mönchengladbach (GER) vs Manchester City (ENG)
Atalanta (ITA) vs Real Madrid (ESP)

Kayes Nihon | Hua Hin Today
Kayes Nihon is a digital marketer/tech-savvy who has been working as a freelancer since 2017. He was born and raised in Bangladesh, since he was a child he was intrigued by technology. Nihon graduated from Armanitola Govt. High School (Bangladesh) and finished his higher education at the University of Thai Chamber of Commerce (Thailand). He has traveled across Asia and has a clear understanding of cultural differences. His motto is "If you believe, you can achieve".

