Wang Bost School wins in Sansara Cup II

The Sansara Cup II took place at the Black Mountain Hua Hin Football Academy on Monday. The three local schools were all in action with teams representing Wang Bost, Nong Hieng and the Hua Hin International School.

The teams all played each other twice in a round robin format. The first match was a closely contested affair with Wang Bost running out as 1-0 winners against the Hua Hin International School. Nong Hieng won the inaugural Sansara Cup last November.

But the defending champions got off to a bad start and were beaten 2-1 by Wang Bost in their opening match. Wang Bost would go on to draw their final two matches, taking eight points from four games to finish top and win the competition.

In the final match of the day Hua Hin International School beat Nong Hieng 1-0 to ensure both sides finished level on four points. Nong Hieng secured the runners up spot place courtesy of a superior Golf News goal difference.

Sariya Boonchin, Guest Relations Executive at Sansara, was on hand to present the trophies to the teams. She was impressed by the attitude of the players, “These boys and girls really love playing football and you could tell they had been looking forward to this tournament. At Sansara we are committed to supporting the local community and are proud to support events like this.”

The event was hosted by the Black Mountain Hua Hin Football Academy. Head Coach Gary Stevens was an interested spectator. “It is great to see children from different backgrounds coming together to enjoy the sport of football. I’m told that in the past these schools didn’t play against each other very often so it’s fantastic to see Sansara bringing them together for a really enjoyable morning of football.

For more information about Hua Hin Football visit: www.huahinfootball.com.

For more information about Sansara visit: www.sansara.asia

