West Brom equaliser stuns liverpool

Semi Ajayi scored an amazing late equalizer against leaders Liverpool to earn struggling West Brom their first point since Sam Allardyce took charge.

Jurgen Klopp’s side view to be going five points clear at the top of the table when Sadio Mane took the ball chested down Joel Matip’s long ball forward and fired past Sam Johnstone.

Liverpool ruled for long periods without adding to their lead but the Baggies improved their footwork after the break and equalized in the 83rd minute.

Ajayi leapt locking at the home difference to send a header in off the post to spark jubilant celebrations from the away team at Anfield.

West Brom keeper Johnstone made a superb save to deny Roberto Firmino a winner near the end.

There was a deep sense of frustration at full-time from Liverpool’s players after they dropped league points at Anfield for the first time this season.

