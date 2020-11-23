Zlatan Ibrahimovic ends decade-long wait for a win at Napoli

Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s amazing performance continued as the veteran forward scored twice to help AC Milan to victory away at Napoli.

He left the field because of a hamstring injury in the second half. The 39-year-old now has 10 goals in six league games this season.

Zlantan Ibrahimovic scored the lead with a beautiful header from the edge of the box before bundling in his second goal of the night after the break.

Dries Mertens pulled a score back for Napoli to give them hope on the 1 hour mark but Tiemoue Bakayoko received a red card was sent off by the referee two minutes later.

Source: BBC Sports

