Former Manchester United and Liverpool stars tee off at Royal Hua Hin Golf Course

A group of former Manchester United and Liverpool players swapped their football boots for golf clubs on Monday, enjoying a round of golf at the Royal Hua Hin Golf Course.

The visit, which brought together legends from two of the most storied clubs in English football, was part of a leisure trip that saw the ex footballers enjoying not just the golf course but also the relaxing ambiance of the Cha-Am area.

Dr. Pramote Petchasart, Marketing Director at Royal Hua Hin Golf Course, shared a post on Facebook about hosting the football stars, highlighting the blend of exercise, relaxation, and golfing the venue offered them.

Dr. Pramote extended his best wishes to the visitors, “Welcome legendary footballers from Liverpool and Manchester United to the Royal Hua Hin Golf Course for exercise, relaxation and golfing. Best wishes for a joyful and healthy experience in Hua Hin-Cha Am. Awesome,” he remarked.

The line up of visiting players included David May, Wes Brown, Keith Gillespie, Lee Sharpe, Ben Thornley, and Lee Martin from Manchester United, alongside Patrick Berger and Razor Ruddock representing Liverpool.

During visit to the region, the group has been staying at the Jurassic Mountain Resort & Fishing Park in Cha-Am, a destination popular among anglers for its rich fishing experiences. The resort is celebrated as a must-visit for fishing enthusiasts traveling to Thailand.

Images: Pramote Petchasart 🙏

