Formula 1: Lando Norris to stay with team McLaren ‘Way Beyond 2022’

Lando Norris has signed a new, extended contract with McLaren. The 21-year-old Briton’s current deal was coming to an end at the end of this season and Norris said he had not considered any other options.

Norris said he based his decision to stay on the fact he enjoyed being with the team, and the way their performance had improved since he joined. McLaren did not reveal the length of the deal, saying Norris and Daniel 9icciardo would stay ‘beyond 2022‘.

Norris, who made his Formula 1 debut for McLaren in 2019, is fourth in the championship ahead of last month’s Monaco Grand Prix. Norris has emerged as one of the leading lights of the new generation of drivers who have emerged in the last three years, alongside Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Williams’ George Russell. They, with Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, are expected to be among the leading figures in the sport for the next decade and beyond.

