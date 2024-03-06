Gibbon Rescue Trail Run at WFFT in Phetchaburi

The Wildlife Friends Foundation Thailand (WFFT) is hosting an innovative event series in 2024 aimed at supporting its ongoing efforts to rescue and rehabilitate wildlife.

The first event, the Rescue Gibbon Trail Run, is scheduled for March 24th, 2024, and promises to be an engaging experience for participants, combining the spirit of competition with the cause of animal conservation.

Set against the backdrop of Phetchaburi’s diverse landscapes, the trail run will offer three different distances for participants: 8KM, 15KM, and 22KM. The course is designed to take runners through a variety of terrains within the WFFT compound, including forested areas and past key attractions such as the Gibbon Island, Tiger & Leopard Enclosures, and Bear Sanctuaries. This route provides a unique opportunity for runners to witness the impactful work being conducted by the WFFT in real time.

By participating in the run, individuals contribute directly to the welfare and protection of Thailand’s wildlife, aiding in the rescue efforts for species that have found a safe haven at WFFT.

The Rescue Gibbon Trail Run will be held at Wat Phra Phutthabat Luk Chang, located near the WFFT Rescue Centre in Phetchaburi. This location is not only significant for its proximity to the rescue center but also for its natural beauty, offering runners a scenic and challenging course.

Registration for the event is open, with options for all levels of runners. Whether choosing the Short Trail (8KM), Mid-Range Trail (15KM), or Long Trail (22KM), participants are guaranteed an unforgettable experience. Beyond the physical challenge, the event aims to foster a community spirit among runners, united by their shared commitment to wildlife conservation.

The Wildlife Friends Foundation Thailand continues to be at the forefront of animal rescue and rehabilitation in Thailand. Events like the Rescue Gibbon Trail Run are vital in raising awareness and funding for their cause, ensuring that Thailand’s wildlife receives the protection and care it deserves.

Runners are encouraged to register early to secure their spot in what promises to be a memorable day of sport, solidarity, and support for wildlife conservation.

The Wildlife Friends Foundation Thailand (WFFT) is a non-profit organization based in the province of Phetchaburi, Thailand, dedicated to the rescue, rehabilitation, and conservation of wildlife. Founded in 2001 by Edwin Wiek, a Dutch national passionate about animal welfare and conservation, WFFT has played a significant role in addressing wildlife trafficking, habitat destruction, and animal cruelty in the region.

The history of WFFT is rooted in Edwin Wiek’s concern for the plight of animals in Thailand. Witnessing the suffering of animals due to various forms of exploitation, including the illegal pet trade and entertainment industry, Edwin felt compelled to take action. He established WFFT as a sanctuary and rehabilitation center to provide a safe haven for animals in need.

Over the years, WFFT has grown from a small rescue center to a prominent wildlife conservation organization. The foundation has actively collaborated with Thai authorities, government agencies, and international organizations to combat wildlife trafficking, improve animal welfare, and promote conservation efforts. WFFT’s focus has extended beyond rescue and rehabilitation to encompass broader initiatives, such as habitat protection, community education, and advocacy for stronger wildlife protection laws.

More info and registration: https://rescuetrail.com/

