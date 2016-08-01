“Golf and More” at the 10th APGS Summit 2016 in Hua Hin

The 2016 Asia Pacific Golf Summit, the 10th in the series on the business of golf, will be staged on October 29th and 30th. The venue is the five-star Hyatt Regency Hotel in Hua Hin.

An important part of the event is the much heralded Asian Golf Awards, which is in its 17th year and generally considered as the “Oscars” of the golf industry. The Summit is designed to address the provision of solutions to key issues challenging the club management industry; to recognise the best amongst the best; to promote greater camaraderie and bring about industry alignment. To set the tone, the Chairman of Mission Hills, billionaire entrepreneur Dr.Ken Chu will deliver the “Golf And More” address. The Asia Pacific’s most powerful man in golf has earned the distinction of being inducted into the prestigious Asia Pacific Golf Hall of Fame which will bestowed during the Summit. Dr. Chu is being recognised and honoured for the role that he has played to develop the Mission Hills Group into the largest golf and mixed entertainment empire not only in China but in the world. Dr. Chu heads up the group with properties in the heart of the Pearl River Delta and the tropical island of Hainan that include 24 championship courses.

Under his leadership, the Mission Hills Group has evolved from a golf conglomerate into an integrated cultural, leisure and sustainable tourism destination expanding into urban leisure and commercial developments, including Asia’s largest tennis facility. Powerful marketing and the delivery of a first class service experience will be the message of Andrew Wood of marketing fame and David Webster, a two-time Emmy award winning actor and service guru. A new consumer group has emerged and this is a group that the club industry needs to reach out to – the “Millennial” generation. APGS 2016 has signed up Gabriel Aluisy, an internationally recognised expert on marketing to millennials to address the summit on this issue. The anchor for this world-class team of distinguished speakers will be the awardwinning Gregg Patterson, master guru on club management and master of ceremonies extraordinaire. For more information: www.golfconference. org / www.asiangolfawards.com The July 2016 edition of Asian Golf published by the Asia Pacific Golf Group is out and full access is available to anyone keen on getting a handle on the state and business of golf in the Asia Pacific geographic arena. The link is: www.asiapacificgolfgroup.com Asia Pacific Inter-Club Golf Tournament.

