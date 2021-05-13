The last 4 weeks at Majestic have been very different. We have only managed to play our Weekly Competition on 2 occasions, first one 26th March when we had 28 players and 8th April with 26 players taking part. The game scheduled game on 15th April was cancelled as one of the Societies in Hua Hin had a 3 day away golfing trip to Kanchanaburi, which included the 15th, which left an insufficient number of players wishing to play in the competition. As most of you will already know, the competition on 22nd was canceled due to the Coronavirus problem that has suddenly peaked in the Hua Hin Area.

We had a golfer who had played at our course on the weekend of 10th/11th April, who we found out had been tested positive and after careful investigation and with relevant consultation with the Local Authority, the management decided to send the relevant Caddies and their spouses, who are on our staff, home to quarantine for 14 days, during which time they would be tested for the Virus. In this respect the Local area health authority came to the course on 22nd, lead by Mr Prayong Chantateng, Hua Hin District Chief, together with local health officers and local administrative agencies.

They joined hands with Majestic Creek’s Management and staff to conduct a thorough cleaning process of the facilities, including the club House, Locker Rooms, Restaurant, Golf Carts and Garage, Kiosks, Resort and Swimming Pool. The Golf course was closed for 3 days, from the 16th April and reopened on Sunday 19th April.

The course is still in excellent condition and the results for our competitions are as follows.

25th March,

– 1st, Ian Wooldridge 39 points handicap 14

– 2nd Georges Santin 39 points handicap 16

– 3rd Dave Hammond 36 points handicap 22

Guest Prize

We had 4 guests playing and Rob Jones

41 points handicap 18 came first

Nearest the pins,

Hole A4 Olivier Pinard

Hole A6 Tim Mitchell

8th April,

– 1st Cecilia Harvey 38 points handicap 18

– 2nd Kirsty Mitchell 38 points handicap 19 (loosing on countback)

– 3rd Tony Southgate 38 points handcap 8 (losing on a countback)

Guest Prize

Rob Jones 40 points handicap 16

Nearest the Pins

Hole A4 Colin Cunningham

Hole A6 Pau Morris

Hole B12 Paul Unthank

Hole B17 Jim Harvey

Any players wishing to take part in our Weekly Competition, can register at the Pro Shop, or by email to; bookings@majesticcreekcc.com Please make your reservation by Tuesday Evening and your Tee Time will be sent to you on Wednesday morning. If you are not a member, please include your current playing handicap when registering.

