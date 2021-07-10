During the past 4 weeks our weekly Thursday competition has taken place as normal. We have had an increase in the number of players taking part, including more guests than usual. We would like to say welcome to those who have recently decided to play with us, We have a separate prize for our guests each week and they also can win the nearest the pin prizes that are given to the players whose ball is closest to the hole in one shot on the par 3 holes, numbers A4, A6, B12 and B17.

If you have won a prize in the competition, you can see your name on the large scoreboard outside on the front patio, which lists 1st 2nd and 3rd in the main competition along with the guest prize winner and the names of the nearest the pin winners The course remains in excellent condition, so once again, well done to the ground and maintenance staff.

Please note that we are still under certain COVID restrictions and would request that the seating arrangements in the clubhouse are adhered to and that masks are worn. THIS PROTECTS US ALL. The number of players taking part has remained steady over the past 4 weeks, averaging approximately 27. Results of all the competitions are listed below.

Any player wishing to take part can register by email to, bookings@majesticcreekcc.com or direct at the reception desk in the clubhouse. All reservations to be made by Tuesday evening, and Tee time will be emailed to you on Wednesday morning. We have a number of different competitions over the past 4 weeks as follows, 27th May, Team Game, four ball better ball, 3rd June Strokeplay, and Stableford on 10th and 17th June.

Results as follows:

27th May, 4 BALL BETTER BALL COMPETITION,

TEAMS OF 2 PLAYERS

1st Jim and Cecilia Harvey 48 points

2nd Ian Wooldridge and Pam Thompson 47 points

3rd Paul Unthank and Maem Marungrong 46 points

Nearest the Pin Prizes,

Hole A4, Brian Callihoo

Hole A6, Olivier Pinard

Hole B12, Adrienne Fullerton

Hole B17, Alan Harris

Jean Berruyer

3rd June, STROKEPLAY

17 players taking part

Gross Competition

1st Olivier Pinard handicap 5,

gross score 76 net 71

2nd Dana Lilja, handicap 3,

gross score 77 net 74

Handicap Competition

1st David Morris, handicap 17,

gross score 86 net 69

2nd Ian Wooldridge, handicap 11,

gross score 80 net 69

3rd Dave Holland, handicap 20,

gross score 90 net 70

David won 1st prize against Ian on a countback

on the back 9 holes.

Guest Prize, Kuslajit Prasobsamai handicap 19,

gross score 91, net 72

Nearest the Pin Winners,

Hole A4, Brian Callihoo

Hole A6, Alan Harris

Hole B12, Olivier Pinard

Hole B17, Frank Ullrich

10th June, STABLEFORD COMPETITION

1st Dave Hammond, Hcp 20, 43 points

2nd Maem Marungrong, Hcp15, 38 points

3rd Jean Berruyer, Hcp 16, 36 points

Guest Prize, Sidaras Naniyom, Hcp 29,

36 points

Nearest the Pin Winners

Hole A4, Ian Wooldridge

Hole A6, Didier Marchand

Hole B12, Didier Marchand

Hole B17, Jim Harvey

17th JUNE STABLEFORD COMPETITION

1st Paul Unthank, Hcp 10, 41 points

2nd Samaang Jandong, Hcp 36, 39 points

3rd Ayyub Mian, Hcp 23, 38 points

Guest Prize, Malai Bisang, Hcp 38, 38 points

Nearest the Pin Winners

Hole A4, Xavier Diana

Hole A6, Robert Jones

Hole B12, David Morris

Hole B17, Didier Marchand

comments