Golfers and non-golfers invited to join the Banyan Pink Ribbon Scramble

Play in the Banyan Pink Ribbon Scramble Golf Tournament and raise money for the Queen Sirikit Centre for Breast Cancer Foundation, during global Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Sign up as a team of 4 players or individually. Dress in PINK and win the prize for best-dressed team!

Not a golfer but still want to join this fun event for a good cause? Join us for dinner at the beautiful The Terrace restaurant.

Participate in the raffle and auction with prizes from top hotels: Amari Hua Hin, Cape Nidhra Hotel, Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin, Hyatt Regency Hua Hin, Intercontinental Hua Hin Resort and Wyndham Hua Hin Pranburi Resort & Villas. As well as golfing companies Titleist, 2bu, Beyond Green (clubcar) and Boswell Golf.

Golf tournament & dinner:

Guest entry: THB 3,900

Inclusive of green fee, caddy, shared cart, dinner buffet and prizes

Dinner only:

Guests: THB 950

Date: Saturday, 7 October 2023

Time: 12:30 hrs. Shotgun start

18:00 hrs. Sundowner buffet dinner at the Terrace

Pre-registration required through: CLICK HERE

Location: At Banyan Golf Club Click Here for Google Map

