Mercedes stand-in George Russell set for Sakhir Grand Prix

Mercedes’ George Russell completed a clean sweep of Friday’s practice sessions at the Sakhir Grand Prix as he will substitute for Lewis Hamilton.

Russell beat Red Bull’s Max Verstappen by 0.128 seconds with the second Mercedes of Valtteri Bottas 11th.

The Finn set the fastest lap of the session, just under 0.2secs quicker than Russell, but had the time deleted for exceeding track limits.

It was a remarkable performance by the 22-year-old Russell, in a machine he had not driven before. He will sit in for Hamilton as he was tested positive of the Covid-19 virus.

Russell described the Sakhir circuit – a shortened version of the traditional design used for last week’s Bahrain Grand Prix – as “tricky” and “not easy”.

“It’s going to be very tight in qualifying and in the race it’s going to be carnage,” he added.

Source: BBC Sport

