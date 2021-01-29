Harry Kane injures both ankles against Liverpool

Tottenham’s Harry Kane could be out for a “few weeks” after injuring both ankles in the Premier League defeat by Liverpool says his boss Jose Mourinho.
Kane needed treatment on his left ankle after landing awkwardly following a challenge with Jordan Henderson.
The England captain also hurt his right ankle in an earlier challenge with Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara.
The striker who has a history of ankle issues continued before being replaced by Erik Lamela at half-time.
Mourinho said the second injury was worse than the first one. He was coping with one but couldn’t cope with both.
For Harry to leave a game when the team is losing is not a nothing injury.
There are some players you can’t replace. When it happens it happens, but I believe we have to fight against it, we cannot do anything else.
The striker was ruled out for two significant spells in the second half of the 2018-19 season, missing seven games when he damaged ligaments in his left ankle in January 2019 and then nine more matches with a lateral ligament injury sustained in April.
Source: BBC