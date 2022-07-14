Here’s how you can lose weight, improve your posture and look better

Romain Chevalier is a certified health and performance coach, pilates instructor and personal trainer.

A highly decorated athlete, he is ranked among the top 10 triathletes in Thailand.

He is based in Hua Hin and can help you become the best version of yourself.

Continuing his monthly health and fitness feature for Hua Hin Today, Romain explains the importance of strength training for weight loss and posture.

Strength training isn’t just good for your muscles. It provides a multitude of benefits for your whole body, including improved heart health and balance, weight loss, better posture and improved mental well-being.

It’s time now to get your ass off the sofa and into the gym!

How does strength training help you to lose weight?

It’s actually pretty amazing how it all works but in the very simplest terms, weight training builds muscle, and muscle burns more calories than fat, which helps to accelerate weight loss.

By regularly taking part in a good whole body strength session, you can expect to burn around 400-500 calories per hour. In one of the non air-conditioned gyms in Hua Hin, you will probably be burning close to 600 calories per hour, given how much harder your body will have to work in the heat.

When strength training, my tip is to focus on whole body movements and training your legs as this will help you burn the most calories.

Your legs are your body’s largest muscle group so ultimately working them will require more energy, which means you will burn more calories.

The favourite exercises I prioritise are squats and deadlifts as these movements are not only the most functional exercises you can do in the gym but can also help you burn a lot more calories.

While I often see people in the gym performing popular exercises such as bicep curls or shoulder press, these types of exercises are not that beneficial when it comes to weight loss.

This is because when performing these exercises, you are only targeting one or a small number of muscles, which burn little calories.

Therefore, if your goal is weight loss, prioritize the movements that will work the most muscles at once.

Even when your session is finished, your metabolism will keep working and you will keep burning calories post training – in some cases up to 48 hours after your session!

Even better is that over time and with consistency through weight training, your resting metabolism will ultimately burn more calories.

To sum it up, doing just one hour of strength training in the gym two to three times a week will keep you burning calories and move you closer to your weight loss goal.

Are you convinced yet?

If not, let’s now talk about posture.

The consequences of bad posture can take many forms.

Perhaps the most common issue is poor posture resulting in back pain for many people.

But the complications related to poor posture can also lead to headaches, neck pain, poor balance and in certain cases, a poor breathing pattern. Having poor posture can also greatly affect the way you look, particularly if you round your shoulders causing you to look downwards towards the ground. It’s not a great look, nor is it very welcoming.

The good news is that strength training is one of the best ways you can change, enhance and improve your posture.

In most cases, poor posture is the result of spending too much time sitting down hunched over a computer at work.

To combat this, regular strength sessions where the goal is to open up hips and the chest by strengthening the upper back muscles, the core muscles and glutes can really help to alleviate the problems caused by poor posture.

For this, I would recommend 3 exercises: back raises, seated row and deadlift.

These 3 movements are targeting your posterior chain, all the muscles on the backside of your body.

For those of you reading this who thought that stretching and yoga will help – it will.

Stretching will help you to open up any tight muscles but for long term change, my recommendation will be to do both but spend more time on strengthening as it will lead to more sustainable improvements over time.

For example, with someone who has rounded shoulders, stretching can help to open their chest muscles, but it is strength training the muscles in the back which will help to improve their posture over the long term.

So now you can start to understand why strength training is so important when it comes to someone creating the best possible version of themselves.

With strength training you can lose weight and improve your posture at the same time.

Lose Weight + Improve Posture = Look Better 🙂

If you are new to strength training, I would definitely recommend consulting a professional for guidance and advice.

