Home court advantage serves Wang well in Hua Hin

The opening day of the main draw at the 2023 Thailand Open presented by E@ proved a happy hunting ground for Asian tennis with success for China’s Wang Xinyu, Zhu Lin and Korea’s Su-Jeong Jang.

Wang Xinyu defeated Swiss qualifier Joanne Zuger 62 62 in one hour 15 minutes and thanked ‘home-court’ advantage having been based at the True Arena Hua Hin Sports Club during the off-season:

“First matches are never easy, I mean especially under the conditions here, super windy and she played two matches already so I think it was advantage for her, but for me it was really just focus on my game and I know she’s very good, a fighter, so I was prepared for one extra shot always.

“We came here for the off season, so we call it like a home court. Because last year we travelled a lot and here in Hua Hin was actually the place that we stayed the longest, three weeks for off season. I love the food here, the night markets, we went many times already. We were here at Christmas, it was beautiful, they made a lot of effort at the hotel.”

More success came for China in the shape of Zhu Lin who won an all-Chinese battle 46 63 60 against 21 year-old Wang Xiyu. On her younger compatriot Lin said:

“Wang Xiyu is a very talented player, she plays really good tennis. She gave me a hard time today. I’m glad I found a way and became more patient.”

Korea’s Su Jeong Jang also fought hard to overcome her British opponent Katie Boulter, as well as the elements, in three sets 63 46 63:

“It was a tough match, she’s a very good player and the conditions were difficult so I’m very happy with the way I fought to win the match.”

There was also delight for the home crowd as the Thai doubles wild card team of Luksika Kumkhum and Peangtarn Plipuech edged out the British doubles pair of Heather Watson and Harriet Dart in a match tie-break 67(3) 64 10-6.

Results – Monday, Jan 30

R32 – L. Tsurenko (UKR) d. Y. Bonaventure (BEL) 63 46 64

R32 – T. Zidansek (SLO) d. [Q] A. Sharma (AUS) 62 63

R32 – S. J. Jang (KOR) d. K. Boulter (GBR) 63 46 63

R32 – L. Zhu (CHN) d. [3] X. Wang (CHN) 46 63 60

R32 – [7] X. Wang (CHN) d. [Q] J. Zuger (SUI) 62 62

R32 – M. Bjorklund (SWE) d. [WC] L. Tararudee (THA) 62 64

R16 – [4] L. Chan (TPE) / A. Guarachi (CHI) d. N. Hibino (JPN) / I. Khromacheva 57 63 10-7

R16 – [WC] L. Kumkhum (THA) / P. Plipuech (THA) d. H. Dart (GBR) / H. Watson (GBR) 67(3) 64 10-6

R16 – L. Fruhvirtova (CZE) / A. Kalinskaya d. [2] M. Kato (JPN) / A. Sutjiadi (INA) 63 60

comments