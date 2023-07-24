Hua Hin – Cha-Am Golf Festival 2023: Discounted green fees, tournaments – here’s all you need to know

The highly anticipated Hua Hin – Cha-Am Golf Festival 2023 is all set to begin its 22nd edition on July 30 offering a over month-long celebration of golf until September 30.

With the objective of bolstering golf tourism in the region, the festival aims to solidify Hua Hin and Cha-Am’s position as Thailand’s premier golf destination.

Organized by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) in collaboration with the Prachuap Khiri Khan-Phetchaburi Golf Association, the festival will showcase a series of tournaments and exclusive offers to entice both local and international golfers.

Golf enthusiasts will have the opportunity to play at the region’s best courses including the Royal Hua Hin Golf Course, Palm Hills Golf Club & Residence, Seapine Golf Course, Springfield Royal Country Club, Lake View Resort & Golf Club, Majestic Creek Golf Club & Resort, and Banyan Golf Club.

The festival offers discounted green fees throughout the entirety of August and September, making it an ideal time for golfers to experience golf in the region.

The festival will commence with an opening tournament at the esteemed Royal Hua Hin Golf Course on Sunday, July 30.

Golfers can register from 9:00 AM onwards, with the tee-off scheduled for 11:30 AM. To secure a spot in the tournament, participants are required to pay a registration fee of 1,650 baht per person (excluding the golf cart fee).

The event promises an array of attractive prizes for participants, including trophies and complimentary one-year golf play vouchers for both the Royal Hua Hin Golf Course and the Majestic Golf Course for the seven ultimate winners.

Additionally, each participant in the competition will receive a Royal Hua Hin Golf Course shirt as a souvenir and a chance to win one of ten vouchers for one year of free golf play (green fee only) at the Royal Hua Hin Golf Course and Majestic Golf Course, along with numerous other exciting prizes.

For those eager to participate, registration for the July 30 competition is available online at https://forms.gle/j35ECwV6rs5N2EXL7.

Golfers are encouraged to sign up promptly to secure their place in the tournaments.

Whether a seasoned golfer or a first-timer, the Hua Hin – Cha-Am Golf Festival offers something for everyone and is an event not to be missed.

