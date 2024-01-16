Hua Hin gears up for the spectacular ‘Amazing Muay Thai World Festival 2024’

Hua Hin is set to host the “Amazing Muay Thai World Festival 2024” from February 4th to 6th, at Rajabhakti Park.

This event, already generating buzz among Muay Thai enthusiasts, promises to showcase Thailand’s national sport and its rich cultural heritage.

The Deputy Governor of Prachuap Khiri Khan, Mr. Komkrit Charoenpatanasombat, presided over a meeting at Prachuap Khiri Khan Provincial Hall on Tuesday to lay down the groundwork for this event.

The festival, scheduled annually, coincides with “Muay Thai Day” on February 6th, a date of national significance marking the coronation of King Prasat Thong, also known as King Suea. Renowned for his mastery in Muay Thai and the originator of several Muay Thai techniques, King Suea’s legacy is integral to Thailand’s cultural history.

The festival, besides honoring King Prasat Thong, aims to showcase Muay Thai not just as a sport but as a cornerstone of Thai culture.

It will also illustrate the global appeal of Muay Thai, promoting it as both a form of art and combat. Rajabhakti Park will transform into a hub of activity featuring a diverse range of events. Highlights include a worship ceremony for the seven Kings of the Ayutthaya Kingdom, an exhibition tracing the history of Muay Thai, and regional Muay Thai demonstrations showcasing styles from across Thailand.

A centerpiece of the festival will be the “Muay Thai from Local Roots to Global Recognition” event, where boxing enthusiasts can witness the sport’s evolution. The festival also honors Muay Thai masters and teachers, recognizing their contributions to preserving and passing on this martial art.

Attendees can expect a blend of tradition and modernity, with Muay Thai musical performances and a dazzling show titled “Amazing Muay Thai: From the Roots of Siam to International Art and Combat Heritage,” featuring lights, colors, sounds, and drone-assisted processions.

In addition to the martial arts displays, the festival will also be a platform for promoting the Muay Thai industry.

Local products and foods from Prachuap Khiri Khan Province will be available, offering a taste of the region’s culinary delights. This blend of cultural and sporting activities aims to not only entertain but also foster cultural tourism, using Muay Thai as a unique draw.

The preparatory meeting covered various logistical aspects to ensure a seamless experience for attendees. These included arrangements for welcoming the Prime Minister and his delegation, venue preparations, security measures, and essential services like telecommunications, internet connectivity, fire safety, exhibitions, merchandise sales, and public relations efforts. Additionally, the provision of ambulances, mobile toilets, and other facilities was discussed to cater to the needs of the festival-goers.

