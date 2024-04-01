Hua Hin golfer Prayag Marksang triumphs at Singha-SAT Thailand Champion Tour 2024

Local golfer Prayag Marksang clinched the championship title at the Singha-SAT Thailand Champion Tour 2024’s second event, held at the prestigious Royal Hua Hin Golf Course. The tournament, which took place from March 27-29, 2024, saw seasoned professionals vying for the top spot over a challenging 6,515-yard, par-72 course, with a total prize purse of 1 million baht on the line.

Organized by the Professional Golf Association of Thailand, the tournament attracted top talent, supported by main sponsors including Singha Corporation and the Sports Authority of Thailand, among others. This event, specifically designed for senior pro golfers aged 50 and above, featured a stroke play format over three rounds or 54 holes, with a cut for 60 players and ties after the first 36 holes.

Prayag Marksang, affectionately known as “Pro Mhai” to his fans, delivered an exceptional performance throughout the competition. Over three days, Marksang’s scorecard boasted 1 eagle and 16 birdies, marred by just a single bogey. His final score of 17 under par, a 199 total, secured his solo victory by a comfortable margin. The triumph on his home turf earned him a prize of 120,000 baht, highlighting his dominance in the field.

Thammanoon Sriroj finished as the runner-up with a score of 13 under par, 203, pocketing 80,000 baht for his efforts. The tournament showcased the depth of talent in the senior professional golf ranks in Thailand, with notable performances by Thaworn Wiratchant, Udorn Duangdecha, and Nachimuthu Ramasamy, among others, rounding out the top positions.

The award ceremony was overseen by Wanchai Mechai, Vice President and Treasurer of the Association, and Pro Boonchu Rueangkit, Honorary Chairman, who presented the awards. Their presence underscored the significance of the event in the professional golf calendar in Thailand.

Looking ahead, the next competition in the Singha SAT Thailand Champion Tour 2024 series, event number 3, is slated for May 8-10, 2024, at Kabinburi Sport Club in Prachinburi Province. As the tour continues, anticipation builds for more thrilling golf action from Thailand’s seasoned professionals.

Singha-SAT Thailand Champion Tour 2024 results

Prayag Marksang: 199 (-17), received 120,000 baht

Thammanoon Sriroj: 203 (-13), received 80,000 baht

Thaworn Wiratchant: 209 (-7), received 60,000 baht

Udorn Duangdecha: 211 (-5), received 50,000 baht

Nachimuthu Ramasamy: 215 (-1), received 40,000 baht

Simon Yates: 220 (+4), received 35,000 baht

Barom Tanom and Nadeem Inayat: 221 (+5), each received 28,750 baht

Ouaychai Phuripunyanot, Lee Jongsoo, Rangsan Raksomjt, and Lam Kong Loong: 222 (+6), each received 20,500 baht.

