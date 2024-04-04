Hua Hin Hockey & Beach Festival set for 27-28 April, 2024

The Hua Hin Hockey & Beach Festival is an exciting annual event that combines the thrill of hockey with the relaxation of the beach. It attracts hockey enthusiasts, beach lovers, and spectators from around the world to the beautiful shores of Hua Hin.

Hockey Festival 6 a side : Participants will compete in field hockey matches with modified rules including open, Mixed and Veterans categories over 2 days.

“Beach Games”: Attendees will compete and enjoy beachside games where participants will combine their hockey skills & the spirit of the beach.

Entertainment: Saturday Night Party with Live music Band, Thai Cuisine and cultural performances, and food will offer a lively atmosphere throughout the evening verassing the spirit of Hockey, sportsmanship and cultures exchanges and will be held at one of the local hotel in Central Hua Hin.

A lucky draw will be held on Sunday , where participants can win amazing hockey related prizes.

The festival promotes community involvement, with opportunities for local to watch the games for free and Hua Hin foreign residents as well. It will raise awareness on the benefit of practicing sport , culture mixité and exchange.

With her Scenic Setting , Hua Hin stunning backdrop of sandy beaches and crystal-clear waters, beautifull hills, the festival provides a picturesque environment for both sports and leisure.

International Participation: Teams and players from Thailand, Expats living Thailand , Singapore, Malaysia , Sri Lanka, Dubai, Australia, Kenya as well as South Africa &Europe countries come together to compete, fostering international camaraderie and sportsmanship with over 20 nationalities .

This event is Family-Friendly : the festival offers a family-friendly environment where everyone can participate and enjoy the festivities.

The Hua Hin Hockey & Beach Festival offers a unique blend of sport, leisure, and community engagement, making it a must-attend event for hockey enthusiasts and beachgoers alike.

More info: Hua Hin Hockey & Beach Festival

Location: Football Station 94

31/474 Soi 94, Hua Hin, Hua Hin District, Prachuap Khiri Khan

77110, ThailandHua Hin, Thailand

