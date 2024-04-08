Hua Hin hosts thrilling Thai Jet Ski Championship

The shores of Don Hua Beach in Khao Takiab became a battleground for speed and skill last weekend as the Thai Jet Ski Championship kicked off its 2024 season with the “Vana Nava Water Jungle – Toyota Waterjet Pro Tour Thailand.”

Competitors from across the nation gathered to test their mettle in the high-octane event, which was attended by key figures including Mr. Suwat Liptapanlop, the former Deputy Prime Minister, Mr. Kittipong Sukhapakul, Deputy Governor of Prachuap Khiri Khan, and Mrs. Pailin Kongpan, Deputy Mayor of Hua Hin.

The start of the action saw Kasidit Thirapratheep outperformed Suphat Foothrakul, a thrice-crowned champion of the professional sit-down 1,100 cc engine division, during the event, which was the season opener of the Thai Jet Ski Championship.

The event, supported by a host of sponsors including Vana Nava Water Park Hua Hin and TOYOTA, showcased four pro categories, highlighting the world’s fastest and most powerful jet skis. Thira Sertthurak, alongside Pimphon Thirapattanapong and Lertpong Khunchaeng, led the pack, with Thira ultimately securing the championship title with a strategic performance across three motos.

In the Pro-Am Ski Grand Prix, the stand-up jet ski division, Mustan Min, representing the Cambodian national team, maintained his excellent form, undeterred by the challenging wind and waves. He clinched first place in two consecutive motos, amassing a total of 120 points. Thanawit Moli secured the second spot, while Nantawat Singurai, a two-time former champion, struggled with form and ended up third.

During the final moto, it appeared Mustan Min was on track for an easy championship victory after a strong start. However, a mishap led to him falling into the water, and he was unable to continue the race. Thanawin Moli emerged victorious in this moto, with Thanawit Moli and Anon Hongklan following in second and third places, respectively. Despite the setback, Mustan Min accumulated enough points to win the championship with 159 points, with Thanawin as the runner-up with 142 points. Thanawin edged out Thanawit for the runner-up position by performing better in the final moto, even though they tied in points.

In the Sport GP class, Kiratikorn Piwngam, after winning the first moto, upheld his performance to finish second in Moto 2. Theerapat Mechai took first place, with Thapatrawat Chosarunusorn coming in third.

The championship’s decisive moto saw Kiratikorn facing a robust challenge from Thapatrawat in the final stages. Nevertheless, Kiratikorn managed to hold his lead and crossed the finish line first, securing the championship with 173 points. Thapatrawat followed as the runner-up with 154 points, and Theerapat claimed third with 151 points.

In the Pro-Am Runabout 1100 Open class, Suphat Foothrakul, a former champion and three-time consecutive winner, found himself unable to halt the advance of Kasidit Thirapratheep after losing the first two motos to him.

Before the last moto, Suphat attempted a comeback and initially led the race. However, an error allowed Kasidit to overtake him and win yet another moto. Kasidit dominated the event, achieving a perfect score of 180 points, while Suphat secured the second position with 159 points. Book rounded out the top three with 144 points.

This event received support from a wide array of sponsors, including Vana Nava Water Park Hua Hin, TOYOTA, the Sports Authority of Thailand, the National Sports Development Fund, WGP#1, the Jet Sports Boating Association of Thailand, Amazing Thailand, the Tourism Authority of Thailand, YAMAHA, Siam Watercraft, SPONSOR mineral water, Hua Hin Municipality, BluPort Hua Hin Resort Mall, Holiday Inn Resort Vana Nava Hua Hin, ANDAMANDA PHUKET, the Prachuap Khiri Khan Provincial Public Relations, the Tourism Authority of Thailand’s Prachuap Khiri Khan Office, Prachuap Khiri Khan Province Tourism and Sports, the Regional Harbor Office’s Prachuap Khiri Khan Branch, Hua Hin Provincial Police Station, and Hua Hin Tourist Police Station.

