The Hua Hin Invitational Golf Week has once again proven to be an extraordinary event, attracting golf enthusiasts from around the globe. With a full field of participants, this week-long golfing extravaganza has been the highlight of the year for many.

Strictly limited to 100 participants, the Hua Hin Invitational Golf Week was in high demand, selling out by the end of last year. This exclusive event is celebrated for its meticulously organized schedule, world-class golf courses, and the vibrant social atmosphere that accompanies it.

Hosted at the prestigious Pineapple Valley, Palm Hills Golf Club, and Black Mountain Golf Club, participants have enjoyed a series of competitive rounds, culminating in today’s final round. The scenic beauty, warm welcoming atmosphere, and challenging layouts of these courses have provided the perfect backdrop for a week to remember.

Throughout the week, golfers have showcased their skills and sportsmanship. The tournament’s unique format, including team competitions and individual play, adds an exciting dimension to the event, creating an inclusive environment that fosters camaraderie and friendly rivalry among participants.

This year’s event has been elevated by the generous support of the event’s sponsors, who have added a special touch to the overall experience. Hua Hin Property 2009 has made participants feel so at home that some are now contemplating making Hua Hin their permanent residence. Singha has been a vital part of keeping our participants refreshed and hydrated, with complimentary drinks at the hotel and on-course refreshments. Together with Sparms, they have ensured our golfers remain protected from the sun, allowing them to focus on their game.

The Remote Accountant added an exciting twist to the week with the “Chipping into the Pool” competition at the host hotel G Hua Hin, where participants had the chance to win 10,000 baht. Perhaps due to over 100 spectators watching poolside and from hotel balconies, many came close but none were able to seal the win.

Major partner Peri Hua Hin made dreams come true with the grand prize that has been the talk of the event. The top winner of our tournament, [Winner’s Name], walked away with a return trip to Hua Hin inclusive of a five-night stay at Peri Hua Hin, golf, transfers, airfares, and much more.

As we announce the winners of this year’s tournament, we celebrate their outstanding achievements:

Gross Champion: Martyn Black – 241 Gross

Ladies Division 1: Liz Illidge – 102 Points

Ladies Division 2: Kylie Minogue – 104 Points

Men’s A Grade: Justin Mitchell – 115 Points

Men’s B Grade: Marcus Hill – 108 Points

Men’s C Grade: Dean McCooke – 108 Points

For the full results visit https://www.theinvitationalgolfweek.com/leaderboard/live

This year’s Hua Hin Invitational Golf Week has not only delivered on the promise of great golf but has also fostered a strong sense of community and friendship among its participants. The welcome dinner, where competitors were paired into teams and dressed in their team colors, set the tone for a week filled with enthusiasm and camaraderie.

The success of this event underscores the growing popularity of golf tourism in Hua Hin, making it a must-visit destination for golf aficionados. We are excited to confirm that the Hua Hin Invitational Golf Week will call Hua Hin its home for 2025 and beyond, solidifying its place as an incredible addition to the tournament lineup in Hua Hin, Thailand. As the tournament concludes, plans are already underway for next year’s event, promising even more unforgettable moments on the greens.

For more information about the Hua Hin Invitational Golf Week and other upcoming events, please visit www.theinvitationalgolfweek.com

