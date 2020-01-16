Hua Hin Kitesurfers Win at  Asian KTA Championships in Phuket

KTA Asian Freestyle and Asia Pacific Hydrofoil Series in Phuket 2019 were held on 12th – 15th December 2019 in Kite Zone in Chalong Bay west coast of Phuket at Rawai.

The KTA’s last visit to Phuket was in 2013 so this was an ‘extra special’ occasion to have KTA Championships back in Thailand sponsored by the Sports Authority of Thailand and the Kitesurf Association of Thailand.

Competitors arrived in Rawai from all over the world to try win big, but it was the Hua Hinian native Kitesurfers Lek Pravit and Suttipong Seadtaisong (nicknamed Bang) that won the 1st and 2nd place in the category New Freestyle Men’s Champions. It was a great moment when newcomer Lek Pravit beat the reigning champion Narapichit Pudlaand, and even better when his best friend Bang took the 2nd place. Both Lek and Bang started kitesurfing in Hua Hin with KBA Kiteboarding School where they now teach kitesurfing to all ages.

Bang and Lek are very lucky as Hua Hin is a great place to learn kite surfing as it has perfect conditions for this sport. The windy season in Hua Hin is from September to the end of April. Add to that, flat water and wide sandy beach and a convenient location just less than 200km south of Bangkok.

Most people are surprised to find out that this sport can be learnt in about 3 to 5 lessons when taught by an experienced and certified instructor, like Bang and Lek. Hua Hin Kitesurfing School is KBA’s first kite school in Thailand, KBA discovered Hua Hin 19 years ago in 2001 and within the years managed to make Hua Hin the most popular place for kiteboarding in Thailand.

For more information, send email to: Kbasoi75@kiteboardingasia.com

Website: https://www.facebook.com/kiteschools/ or call WhatsApp +66 81 591 4593

comments