Hua Hin Marathon 2022 to be held in May – everything you need to know

Hua Hin Marathon 2022 is set to take place on May 8 2022.

The holding of the event has been approved by Hua Hin Mayor Nopporn Wutthikul but, at the time of writing, is still subject to approval from the provincial authorities.

The event, which returns after being canceled due to the pandemic, will see 5,000 runners take to the streets of Hua Hin.

Runners can choose to compete in one of four distances:

Marathon, 42.195km, 3am start (900 runners)

Half Marathon, 21.1km, 5am start (1,500 runners)

Mini Marathon, 10.5km, 5.20am start (2,000 runners)

Fun Run, 5km, 5.45am (600 runners)

Each race starts and finishes at Wat Khao Krailas in Khao Takiab.

For the full marathon, runners will continue along Petchkasem Road to Hua Hin Airport before taking a u-turn and continuing to Suan Son, where they will run along the beach before crossing the finish line at Wat Khao Krailas.

The other races include u-turns at different locations along the route.

The Hua Hin Marathon is being organised by the Preserve Hua Hin Club under the royal patronage of Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn.

In his approval of the event, Mayor Nopporn recognised the work the Preserve Hua Hin Club has done throughout the city.

Part of the money raised from this year’s event will be donated to the Baan Takiab Environment and Mangrove Forest Fund.

How to register for the Hua Hin Marathon 2022

Registration for the Hua Hin Marathon 2022 is available in English on the event’s website: https://www.huahinmarathon.com/index.php

The registration fee for each is as follows:

42K – 1,500 THB

21K – 1,000 THB

10.K – 600 THB

5K – 500 THB

Everyone running in the race will receive a running vest and finisher t-shirt.

All competitors must be fully vaccinated and have a negative ATK test result less than 72 hours before the start of the event.

